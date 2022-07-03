 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday

  • 0
Birthday

Rose Nyquist

90 Years

Rose Nyquist will turn 90 years old on Monday, July 11, 2022. Rose and her husband, Carroll, have five children: Carol Lee, Paul, Roslyn, Terry and Wendy. They also have 22 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

The family will be having an open house at the Family Life Center at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on July 10th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The church is located at 13271 Millard Avenue, Omaha. No gifts please, but if you can't join us, send Rose a card at 5012 S. 128th Street, Omaha, NE 68137.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday

Birthday

George Mach 99 Years Happy Birthday George Mach June 30, 1923

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert