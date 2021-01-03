 Skip to main content
Helen (Elayne) Gill

90 Years

Happy birthday January 8th to one of the biggest Cubs fans ever! Sorry we can't go to Wrigley Field. Help us celebrate by sending well wishes to 2731 Ave. E, Council Bluffs, IA, 51501. Happy Birthday mom from your daughters Ali, Mary and Liz.

