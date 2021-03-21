Millie will celebrate her 100th birthday on March 25th. She was born in West Point, Ne and has lived most of her life in Omaha. Millie loved to quilt and crochet items for her family and friends. She now spends much of her time watching Animal Planet on TV, playing bingo at the center, coloring and visiting with other residents. Millie has two children: Diana Busenbark in Omaha and Patrick Powell in Las Vegas. She also has 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A card would be welcomed. Send to: Millie Neesman, 6759 Newport, Immanuel Courtyard Assisted Living #51, Omaha Ne 68152.