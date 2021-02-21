Birthday Feb 21, 2021 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Novak 90 Years Mary Novak, former St. Rose and Catholic Sokol bingo caller will be 90 years young on February 22. In her honor her family is hosting a card shower to celebrate. Cards may be sent to Mary, c/o 5429 S. 22nd St., Omaha, NE 68107. 0 comments Tags Mary Novak Rose Caller Bingo St. Omaha Year Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday Feb 14, 2021 Mary Novak 90 Years Happy 90th Birthday on February 20th Mom! We love and appreciate you. Your family Birthdays Birthdday Jan 31, 2021 Lillian McEvoy 18 Years Lillian McEvoy will not be celebrating her 18th birthday with a party due to the pandemic. She would be ecstatic to receive Birthdays Birthday Feb 7, 2021 Join us in Celebrating Jackson Cooper Soechtig's 1st Birthday! Jax is the son of Jeremy and Kendra Soechtig. Grandson of Richard and Sandra Forrist Birthdays Birthday Jan 31, 2021 Dennis Hamill Happy 90th Birthday (January 28th) Dad, Grandpa, Gramps. We love you! Danny (Rhonda), Steve (Rona), Chris (Kathy), Jeff (Patrice). Birthdays Birthday Jan 24, 2021 Duane Tunnyhill 95 Years Duane Tunnyhill, Iwo Jima Marine Veteran, is celebrating his 95th birthday on January 26th. If you see Duane, wish him a