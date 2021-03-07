Birthday Mar 7, 2021 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ken Pribil 70 Years The family of Kenneth Pribil requests a card shower for his 70th birthday in March. Send him a greeting, a good memory, or a great joke! His address is: 3316 S 136th St, Omaha, NE 68144 We love you dad and grandpa! 0 comments Tags Ken Pribil Greeting Birthday Shower Joke Kenneth Pribil Memory Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday Feb 28, 2021 Wilma Klein 100 Years Wilma Klein will celebrate her 100th birthday on February 28! She was born in Burke, SD and has lived in the Omaha area since Birthdays Birthday Feb 21, 2021 Mary Novak 90 Years Mary Novak, former St. Rose and Catholic Sokol bingo caller will be 90 years young on February 22. In her honor her family is Birthdays Birthday Feb 21, 2021 Theresa (Terry) Henry Keith 90 Years Happy 90th Birthday! Terry was born in California on Jan. 25, 1931 and moved to Omaha as a teenager. She celebr