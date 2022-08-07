 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday

Birthday

Harold G. Neihart

90th Birthday

Happy 90th Birthday To our dad Harold G Neihart. On August 5th Harold celebrated his 90th birthday. Please help us honor him and wish him a Happy Birthday by sending cards and notes about how you met or know our Dad. A long time resident of Millard, Nebraska Harold and his wife Fay, have traveled all 50 states. Harold is a Navy Veteran and retired Nebraska State Patrolman. Please send cards to: Harold G. Neihart, 11390 So 60th Ct, Papillion, NE 68133. Thanking you all in advance for helping us celebrate our Father's 90th Birthday. Daughters Tammy, Ianne, and Penne.

