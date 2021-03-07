Birthday Mar 7, 2021 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marlene Fletcher 85 Years Marlene Fletcher will be celebrating her 85th birthday on March 8th. To help her celebrate, cards and greetings can be sent to her at Walnut Grove, Attention Marlene Fletcher, 4901 S 153rd St, #230, Omaha, NE 68137. 0 comments Tags Marlene Fletcher Greeting Birthday Attention Omaha Walnut Grove Ne Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday Feb 28, 2021 Wilma Klein 100 Years Wilma Klein will celebrate her 100th birthday on February 28! She was born in Burke, SD and has lived in the Omaha area since Birthdays Birthday Feb 21, 2021 Mary Novak 90 Years Mary Novak, former St. Rose and Catholic Sokol bingo caller will be 90 years young on February 22. In her honor her family is Birthdays Birthday Feb 21, 2021 Theresa (Terry) Henry Keith 90 Years Happy 90th Birthday! Terry was born in California on Jan. 25, 1931 and moved to Omaha as a teenager. She celebr