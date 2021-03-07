 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday
0 comments

Birthday

  • 0
Birthday

Marlene Fletcher

85 Years

Marlene Fletcher will be celebrating her 85th birthday on March 8th. To help her celebrate, cards and greetings can be sent to her at Walnut Grove, Attention Marlene Fletcher, 4901 S 153rd St, #230, Omaha, NE 68137.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Wilma Klein 100 Years Wilma Klein will celebrate her 100th birthday on February 28! She was born in Burke, SD and has lived in the Omaha area since

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Mary Novak 90 Years Mary Novak, former St. Rose and Catholic Sokol bingo caller will be 90 years young on February 22. In her honor her family is

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Theresa (Terry) Henry Keith 90 Years Happy 90th Birthday! Terry was born in California on Jan. 25, 1931 and moved to Omaha as a teenager. She celebr

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert