Paul McManis of Louisville, NE will be celebrating his 90th birthday with his best friend Samuel Beckett (Sammy) on February 5th. Paul is an Army veteran who was at the1950 Inchon Invasion in Korea. He is a 51 year member of the Masonic Order, Scottish Rite and the North American Shrine and retired from US West and from his own 30 year antique business. Join his wife of 43 years, Nancy in wishing Paul a Happy Birthday.