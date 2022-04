Vivian Gast is celebrating 100 years on April 26th. A loving wife of 34 years to Russell Gast and matriarch to her 6 children, 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, Vivian is a lifelong resident of Omaha. She has enriched her life and those around her with her sewing, painting, storytelling, infectious humor and joy-filled reminders to make memories and treasure those you love.