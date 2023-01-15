Donald Hirsh celebrated his 90th birthday on January 13th. He was born in a log house in Verdigre, Nebraska on January 13, 1933. He and his wife Arlene have been married for 66 years and raised four children. He is an Army Veteran and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He worked for Northern Natural Gas Company for nearly thirty years. After his retirement, he bought the family farm, which he managed for twenty years. Congratulations on your 90th birthday. Your wife and family wish you good health, joy, and happiness.