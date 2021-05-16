 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday
0 comments

Birthday

  • 0
Birthday

Lowell Iske

90 Years

Happy 90th Birthday Lowell! A celebration with family and friends was held last weekend with many relatives in attendance. Well wishes can be sent to: 834 S. Polk St, Papillion, NE, 68046.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Evelyn Tenhulzen 90 Years Wishing a very special lady a very special 90th birthday on May 11th and many happy, healthy years to come! With lots of

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Bernie Bogatz 90 Years Happy 90th Birthday Dad/Grandpa/soon to be Great Grandpa! He was a professor of Removable Prosthodontics (dentures) a

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Bessie Jane Svehla 90 Years Hey, Hey Hey look who is turning 90 April 23rd! Love you Mom, Ma and Great-Grandma. XOXOXOXO. Celebrations will occur wh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert