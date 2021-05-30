Birthday May 30, 2021 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elinor J Shanahan 100 Years - June 7 Happy One Hundredth Birthday Mom, from all your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren! A family gathering will be held to celebrate her birthday. Birthday greetings may be sent to her at 19400 Elk Ridge Drive Apt 121, Elkhorn, NE 68022. 0 comments Tags Birthday Grandchild Mom Greeting Linguistics Gathering Shanahan Year Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday May 16, 2021 Bernice Schnack 95 Years Bernice Schnack will be 95 years old on May 21. Her children would like to honor her with a card shower. Please send birt Birthdays Birthday May 9, 2021 Evelyn Tenhulzen 90 Years Wishing a very special lady a very special 90th birthday on May 11th and many happy, healthy years to come! With lots of Birthdays Birthday May 16, 2021 Lowell Iske 90 Years Happy 90th Birthday Lowell! A celebration with family and friends was held last weekend with many relatives in attendance. W Birthdays Birthday May 9, 2021 Bernie Bogatz 90 Years Happy 90th Birthday Dad/Grandpa/soon to be Great Grandpa! He was a professor of Removable Prosthodontics (dentures) a