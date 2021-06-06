 Skip to main content
Jim Willuhn

90 Years

Jim will be celebrating his 90th birthday on June 13. Jim's wife Rita and their family will be hosting a card shower to celebrate this momentous occasion. Jim & Rita celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in May. He is a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3019 and a 4th degree member. Jim recently retired after 22 years from the Nebraska State Patrol Motorist Assist Program. His six daughters and their spouses, 15 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren send their love and appreciation to Jim. Birthday wishes can be sent to 7323 Shirley St. Apt 304, Omaha, NE 68124

