Thelma Armitage will turn 100 years old on April 8th. She was born in Kenesaw in 1921, and lived most of her life in Nebraska. She moved from Kearney to the Omaha area in 2002 to be closer to her sons, Jim and Jack. Thelma enjoys puzzles and games, and is a Cornhusker football fan. She will be celebrating her birthday with her sons and their wives, six grandchildren and their spouses, and fifteen great-grandchildren.