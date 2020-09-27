Russell and Lisa Smith of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Gretna, Nebraska, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Smith, to Kolton Speer, son of Jason and Kerri Speer of Gretna, NE. Rachel is the granddaughter of Bud and Peggy Smith of Wellsville, Missouri and Norris and the late Mary Hill of New Bloomsfield, Missouri. The bride to be graduated from Gretna High School in 2014. She went on to attend the University of Missouri where she received a Bachelor of Health Science degree in 2018 and a Bachelor of Health Science in Clinical and Diagnostic Services in 2019. Rachel is currently employed at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia as a Blood Bank Technologist. The future groom is the grandson of Paul and Jeanette Heiman of Crete, Nebraska and Gary and Carol Speer of Randolph, Nebraska. Kolton graduated from Gretna High School in 2015. After high school, he attended the University of Missouri where he received a BS in Computer Science in 2019. He is currently pursuing his doctorate in Computer Science at Mizzou. Kolton and Rachel's wedding is scheduled for November 7, 2020 in Atlantic Beach, Florida. They will reside in Columbia, MO.