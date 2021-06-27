Toree Marie Polsley and

Zachary Ryan Duncan

Jerry and Kim Polsley would like to announce the engagement of their daughter Toree Marie Polsley to Zachary Ryan Duncan, son of Gary and Kathy Duncan all of Omaha. Toree and Zach will be united in marriage on Saturday, August 21st, 2021. The ceremony will be performed in Omaha by Holly Polsley (bride's sister-in-law).

Toree is the granddaughter of Janice and the late Darlow Larson and the late Wally and JoAnn Polsley all of Omaha. Zach is the grandson of Joyce Hodges (Les) of Omaha and the late Russell Small of Mondamin, IA and the late William and Mary Duncan of Lebanon, OR.

Toree graduated from Iowa Western Community College where she played softball and is employed by Lincoln Financial Group as a Premium & Billing Service Processor. Zach graduated from Midland University where he played baseball and is employed by The Salvation Army as a Compliance Accountant.