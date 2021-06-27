Toree Marie Polsley and
Zachary Ryan Duncan
Jerry and Kim Polsley would like to announce the engagement of their daughter Toree Marie Polsley to Zachary Ryan Duncan, son of Gary and Kathy Duncan all of Omaha. Toree and Zach will be united in marriage on Saturday, August 21st, 2021. The ceremony will be performed in Omaha by Holly Polsley (bride's sister-in-law).
Toree is the granddaughter of Janice and the late Darlow Larson and the late Wally and JoAnn Polsley all of Omaha. Zach is the grandson of Joyce Hodges (Les) of Omaha and the late Russell Small of Mondamin, IA and the late William and Mary Duncan of Lebanon, OR.
Toree graduated from Iowa Western Community College where she played softball and is employed by Lincoln Financial Group as a Premium & Billing Service Processor. Zach graduated from Midland University where he played baseball and is employed by The Salvation Army as a Compliance Accountant.
The wedding party for the bride will be Maitron of Honor, Kylee Polsley (bride's sister), Bridemaids Tara Crouch (friend and softball teammate), Larissa Fornwalt (friend and college softball teammate), Alyx Hagen (friend and college softball teammate), Shelby Duncan (sister-in-law), Jess Talmon (friend and groom's co-worker) and Katie Beaman (friend and bride's co-worker). Bride's personal attendants will be her cousins Millee Gibney and Emmee Gibney.
The wedding party for the groom will be Best Man, Justin Meyer (friend and college baseball teammate), Groomsmen Ryan Barrett (friend and high school baseball teammate), Braxton Arndt (friend and college baseball teammate), Brandon Bowman (friend and high school baseball teammate), Joshua Duncan (groom's brother), Nicholas Duncan (groom's brother) and Matthew Polsley (bride's brother).
Flower girls will be Aubree Polsley (bride's niece) and Lila Talmon (friend's daughter)
Ring bearers will be Kaden Duncan (bride and groom's son), Beckett Duncan (groom's nephew), Johnny Polsley (bride's nephew) and a "Baby Boy" (arriving July 2021) Duncan (groom's nephew).