 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Engagement

  • 0
Engagement

Julia Anne Leister and Michael Scott Miller

Mary-Marlena and Randy Leister of Bellevue along with Tammy and Scott Miller of Millbury Ma. announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their children Julia Anne Leister and Michael Scott Miller. Julia and Michael plan a September 30th wedding at the Thompson Alumni Center University of Nebraska, Omaha, Ne. The bride-to-be graduated from UNO with a degree in Public Health and is completing her Master's in Public Administration. The prospective groom graduated from The University of Nebraska at Lincoln with a degree in Human Resource Management and earned a MBA from Bellevue University.The couple is employed with University Nebraska Medical Center and will reside in Bellevue Ne.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Engagement

Engagement

Jessica Clawson and Cory Vibbert Bruce and Sharon Clawson of Omaha are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Jessica Clawson to Co

Engagement

Engagement

Alexandria Jonae Ewing and Iyan Sinclair Cunningham John and Dr. Viv Ewing of Omaha, NE are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter A

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert