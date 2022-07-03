Alexandria Jonae Ewing and

Iyan Sinclair Cunningham

John and Dr. Viv Ewing of Omaha, NE are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Alexandria Jonae Ewing to Iyan Sinclair Cunningham. John is the Douglas County Treasurer and Dr. Ewing is President & CEO of Children's Square. The couple will be married on July 30, 2022 at Thompson Center, 6705 Dodge St., Omaha, NE.

She is the granddaughter of John and Delores Ewing, Omaha, NE. Alexandria graduated from Wayne State, Wayne, NE. She is the president of Balance Botanica. Alexandria was named Entrepreneur of the Year.

Iyan is the son of Dana and Jacqueline Cunningham of Bellevue, NE. His grandparents are Audri Mason and Hattie Parks and are both, from Chicago, IL. Iyan graduated from Iowa University, Iowa City, IA. Iyan is the owner of Cunningham Wellness Products.