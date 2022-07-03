 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  • 0
Jessica Clawson and Cory Vibbert

Bruce and Sharon Clawson of Omaha are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Jessica Clawson to Cory Vibbert. Cory is the son of Jeffrey Vibbert and Susan Alsup of Menifee, CA. The couple will be married September 10, 2022 in Napa Valley, CA. Jessica graduated from Northwest High School in Omaha, NE and California State University Long Beach in CA. She is employed by Southern California Edison as a Senior GIS Technical Specialist. Cory graduated from Paloma Valley High School in Menifee, CA and California State University Long Beach in CA. He is employed by Southern California Edison as a Technical Design Specialist. After their honeymoon the couple will reside in Long Beach, CA.

