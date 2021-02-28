Retirements

As I close an important chapter of my life and prepare to write a new one, the Old Testament offers relevant guidance: "To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven." It is with a heavy heart to tell you that I am retiring from the Omaha Housing Authority, 1823 Harney Street on February 27, 202l. I consider myself privileged to have been an employee at O.H.A. since December 16, 1971. As a Receptionist, my job wasn't only about greeting and smiling, but it included having dignity, respect, and compassion toward everyone that I met. Yes, my time has been marked by both challenges and triumphs, but I will cherish the many friendships I have made along the way that will endure forever. I hope, in my own small way, I have touched you on your life's journey. I will always be grateful for the opportunity I had to work at O.H.A., and the Omaha Community. It is my hope that our paths will cross again in the future, and "To God be the glory for the things He have done."