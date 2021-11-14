Brooke Elizabeth Smith and Daniel Edward Zeleny were wed on June 26, 2021 at The Barn At Ackerhust Dairy Farm - Bennington, NE. Robert Zeleny, uncle of the groom, was the officiant. The bride is the daugher of Russell & Lisa Smith of Atlantic Beach, FL (formerly of Omaha). Grandparents are Bud & Peggy Smith of Wellsville, MO and Norris and the late Mary Hill of New Bloomfield, MO. Daniel is the son of Steve & Chryssi Zeleny of Gretna, NE. Grandparents are Joe & Mary Green of Papillion, NE and Carol and the late William Zeleny of Gretna, NE. Rachel Smith Speer, sister of bride, was honor attendant. Bridesmaids were Samantha Zeleny - sister of groom, Betsy Embree - friend of bride, Sarah Zeleny - sister of groom, Bailey Lofaro - friend of bride, Kate Zeleny - sister of groom, Kirsten Fedor - friend of bride. Flower girl Taelyn Green - cousin of groom. Steve Zeleny, father of groom, was honor attendant. Groomsmen were Andrew Null - cousin of groom, D'rell Gist - friend of groom, Randy Null - cousin of groom, Brandon Shuler - friend of groom, Tyler Kudlaek - cousin of groom, Ryan Smith - brother of bride. Ring Bearer Titus Koch - cousin of groom. Brooke graduated from Gretna High School and the University of Missouri School of Nursing. She is employed at Methodist Women's Hospital as a Labor and Delivery Nurse. Daniel attended Gretna High School and Northwestern College. He is employed with the Omaha Fire Department as a Firefighter - Paramedic. The couple were Gretna High School sweethearts. Dan proposed with a suprise Hot Air Balloon Ride over the countryside. The couple reside in Gretna, NE.