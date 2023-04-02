Congratulations to Kelsey Young and Ryan Matzen who celebrated their marriage with a reception on April 1, 2023. They were officially married on April 23, 2022 in a small ceremony held in Abilene, TX where they currently reside. Parents are Scott and Debra Young and Brad and Angie Matzen. Grandmothers of the bride are Shirley Beier and Carole Young. Ryan is a dentist in the United States Air Force and Kelsey is a speech language pathologist with Accomack County Public Schools in Virginia. After a delayed honeymoon to the Pacific Northwest, they will return to Abilene and prepare for a move overseas in August. Lots of Love and Best of Luck - Kelsey and Ryan.