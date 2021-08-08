Madeline Sullivan and Taylor Young were wed on May 1, 2021 in an intimate chapel ceremony at St. Stephen the Martyr Church (Omaha, NE) with Fr. Dave Belt celebrating the sacrament of marriage. In a happy circumstance, Fr. Belt had baptized Madeline at St. Stephen in 1995. The couple first met while students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha Aviation Institute. Madeline was graduated from Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart and UNO. She was a 2016 intern for U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (NE) in Washington, D.C. Madeline is employed by Polaris Aero and is a master's degree candidate in Advanced Safety Engineering at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Taylor was graduated from Lincoln East High School and UNO. He is an aircraft captain, assistant chief pilot, and safety officer at Silverhawk Aviation. The couple resides in Lincoln NE and will celebrate with family and friends at a reception hosted by the groom's parents at Firethorn Golf Club on August 14, 2021. The parents of the bride are John & Patricia Sullivan of Omaha NE. The groom's parents are Terry & Judy Young of Lincoln NE.