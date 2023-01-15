 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shannon Jackson and John Ray

Shannon Noel Jackson of Omaha, Nebraska and John David Ray of Danville, Illinois were united in marriage on October 1, 2022. The bride's aunt Carla Olive of Omaha officiated the ceremony that took place at City Cottage on Chouteau in St Louis, Missouri. After an amazing night of dinner and dancing at the cottage the couple honeymooned in Puerto Vallarta. The couple will reside in St Louis where John is a Facilities Director for Encompass Health and Shannon is a Facilities Manager for Cushman & Wakefield.

