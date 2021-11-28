Alexandria Holderer and Spencer Long were united in marriage October 4, 2021 in Lake Placid, NY. The groom is the son of Doug and Ann Long of Elkhorn, NE. Grandparents Monte (deceased) and Marlys Scott formerly of Lincoln, NE, currently living in Omaha, NE and James and Joan Long, Alma, NE. The bride is the daughter of John and Stacey Holderer of Perry, NY. Grandparents James and Bonnie Smoot, Castile, NY. Spencer graduated from Elkhorn high school and UNL. Alexandria graduated from Perry Central high school and Niagara University, NY. The couple resides in Lincoln, NE.