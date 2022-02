Nichole Uhing of Omaha and Joseph McGauley of Blair, NE were married Thursday afternoon, January 27, 2022 in Omaha. The Honorable James Masteller of Omaha officiated. The bride is the daughter of Keith Uhing and Kimberly Uhing (Brett Roach) all of Omaha. The groom is the son of Dawn McGauley and the late James McGauley of Blair, NE. The couple currently resides in Omaha with plans to transition into military life.