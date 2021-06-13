Dr. Russell and Lisa Smith of Atlantic Beach, Florida, formerly of Gretna, Nebraska, are pleased to announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Brooke Smith to Daniel Zeleny, son of Steve and Chryssi Zeleny of Gretna, NE. Brooke, the granddaughter of Bud and Peggy Smith of Wellsville, Missouri and Norris and the late Mary Hill of New Bloomfield, Missouri is a 2017 Gretna High graduate. The bride received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Missouri in 2021 and is employed as a Labor & Delivery Nurse at Women's Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. The future groom is the grandson of Joe & Mary Green of Papillion, NE and Carol and the late William Zeleny of Gretna, NE. Daniel, a 2016 Gretna High graduate attended Northwestern College, was a member of their wrestling team and is now a Firefighter-Paramedic with the Omaha Fire Department. After a hot air balloon ride engagement over the countryside, these High School sweethearts will have a late June wedding at the Ackerhurst Dairy Farm in Bennington, NE. The couple will reside in Gretna, NE.