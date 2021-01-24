Rachel Smith amd Kolton Speer were united in marriage on November 7, 2020 in a beach ceremony in Atlantic Beach, Florida. The ceremony was performed by Ann Eastwick. A reception was held at the Atlantic Beach Country Club. The bride is the daughter of Russell and Lisa Smith, Atlantic Beach, FL (formerly of Omaha, NE). Grandparents are Bud and Peggy Smith, Wellsville, MO and Norris and the late Mary Hill of New Bloomfield, MO. The bridegroom is the son of Jason and Kerri Speer, Gretna, NE. Grandparents Paul and Jeanette Heiman of Crete, NE and Gary and Carol Speer of Randolph, NE. Friend of the bride Allison Kessler was her honor attendant. Bridesmaids were Brooke Smith, sister of the bride and friends Elena Arnett, Maggie Deiss and Brianna Williams. Friend of the groom Bob Anderson was the best man. Groomsmen were Nick Mefford, friend, Jackson Speer, brother of the groom, Coby Speer, brother of the groom and Ryan Smith, brother of the bride. Rachel and Kolton met while students at Gretna high school. He proposed as a suprise on the beach while they were taking photos in Florida. Rachel is a 2014 graduate of Gretna High and 2018 and 2019 graduate of the University of Missouri. She is employed by the University of Missouri hospital as a blood bank technologist. Kolton is a 2015 graduate of Gretna High and a 2019 graduate of the University of Missouri. He is employed by the University of Missouri graduate school and is pursuing a doctorate in Computer Science. A honeymoon in Yosemite National Park is planned in the spring. The couple will reside in Columbia, MO.