Rachel Leapley and Andrew Ryan were wed at a beach wedding June 18 at Woodcliff Lakes. Joe Keske was the officiant. Parents are Gary and Julie Leapley of Gretna and John and Pat Ryan of Eagan Minnesota. Grandmother of the bride is Geri Frahm of Gretna and grandmother of the groom is Rita Ryan of Plymouth, Minnesota. Matron of honor was Allison Bennett and maid of honor was Lauren Leapley, sisters of the bride. Best men were Alec Schmike and William Malchodi friends of the groom. Ringer Bearer was Trip Bennett, nephew of the bride. An evening reception was held at Heartland Barn. Rachel a graduate of UNL, is a media manager at Ovative Group. Andrew, a graduate of the the University of Minnesota is a financial analyst at AIR T Inc and the owner of Laursen Piano Company. After a honeymoon trip to Tahiti the couple makes their home in Minneapolis.