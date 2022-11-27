 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kat Aagesen and Dana Gould

Kat Aagesen and Dana Gould exchanged wedding vows in Los Angeles on August 19th, 2022. Kat is the daughter of Colleen Aagesen of Omaha and Bert Aagesen (Tammie) of Phoenix. Dana is the son of Kenneth and Janette of Boston. Seven of Kat's relatives from Sweden and Norway joined the wedding ceremony, which included dinner, dancing, and the Swedish Shoe Game, a hit with both guests and their children.

Kat, a Certified Scotch Professional, is the co-editor of malt-review.com. Dana is a comic, writer, director, and producer, with credits that include The Simpsons. The couple honeymooned in Palm Springs and Berlin. They are making their home in Los Angeles.

