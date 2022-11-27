Kat Aagesen and Dana Gould exchanged wedding vows in Los Angeles on August 19th, 2022. Kat is the daughter of Colleen Aagesen of Omaha and Bert Aagesen (Tammie) of Phoenix. Dana is the son of Kenneth and Janette of Boston. Seven of Kat's relatives from Sweden and Norway joined the wedding ceremony, which included dinner, dancing, and the Swedish Shoe Game, a hit with both guests and their children.