Lindsey and Braly Keller

Lindsey Stalheim and Braly Keller were married on December 12, 2020 at Citylight Church in Lincoln.

The bride is the daughter of Marshall and Marian Stalheim of Omaha. Grandparents are the late Garry and Donna Stalheim of Canton, SD, and the late Willis and Gladys Maack of Omaha. Lindsey, a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, is in the University of Nebraska Medical Center's accelerated nursing program in Lincoln.

The groom is the son of Brian and Jeanette Keller of Lincoln. Grandparents are the late Russell and Marion Keller of Seward and the late Will and Shirley Pestal formerly of Omaha. Braly, a recent graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University, is pursuing a master's degree in Intercollegiate Athletics Administration at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

