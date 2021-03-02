Another dramatic finish to Creighton’s regular season with Big East title on the line

Last year, after the Jays handled Georgetown in their second-to-last game, the players and coaches had to watch the scoreboard to see if they’d get a title shot.
Remember, Villanova HAD to beat Seton Hall that night. Or else the Pirates were outright champs.
Some guys watched the finish from the locker room. Some watched from home. Marcus Zegarowski, Mitch Ballock and several family members stood inside the CHI Health Center tunnel, monitoring the game on a tiny TV screen mounted above their heads.
It was intense.
Villanova led by eight with 37 seconds to go. Yet the Wildcats missed their next five free throws, giving Seton Hall a chance to win at the buzzer. Myles Cale missed the shot, Villanova won and the rest is history.
The Pirates came to Omaha three days later and Creighton earned a resounding victory to secure a three-way split of the Big East regular season title. Villanova got a piece as well.
It capped a pretty improbable late-season surge by CU.
🔵𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬⚪️#GoJays pic.twitter.com/UkpxxeMbMp— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) March 9, 2020
The Jays were three games back of first-place Seton Hall in the standings with seven games to go last year. Yet they made up the ground and won a championship.
Can they do it again?
Three weeks ago, Creighton’s 2021 Big East record was 11-4. Villanova sat at 8-1.
Yet there the Jays were on Sunday, eating a socially distanced lunch in Cincinnati and watching the CBS broadcast as Butler cleared CU’s possible route to a second-straight Big East title. The Bulldogs upset the Wildcats 73-61.
Obviously, Creighton still has work to do.
The Big East standings heading into the final week of the regular season.— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) March 1, 2021
Will the #Jays have another league-race comeback story to celebrate? Or does Villanova hold them off? pic.twitter.com/ggpbvwvmu5
It’ll have to beat Villanova for the second time this year on Wednesday. Then on Saturday, it has to take down Butler (which beat the Jays in January).
But CU has a chance.
And certainly the stage is set for some drama once again.
Creighton could theoretically clinch a league championship on the final day of the regular season for the second straight year — and the third time under coach Greg McDermott. The Jays beat Wichita State in an epic showdown in 2013. Then came last season’s memorable win over Seton Hall.
What’s in store for this week?
We’ll see.
One reason why Marcus Zegarowski’s different
After the first Creighton-Villanova game last month, coach Greg McDermott said CU essentially ended up daring the Wildcats to shoot off-the-dribble 3-pointers.
The Jays adjusted their ball screen coverage for that (the guards went under the screen and the bigs hedged quickly but recovered back). They had to give up something. They gave up those pull-up Js.
The strategy worked.
“Trying to make them shoot maybe a few more 3-point shots off the dribble, not as many off the catch,” McDermott said. “The numbers would tell you that’s a lower-percentage shot.”
Unless you’re Zegarowski.
MARCUS. ZEGAROWSKI.— #BIGEASThoops (@BIGEASTMBB) January 28, 2021
THAT'S IT. THAT'S THE TWEET. pic.twitter.com/BzmclXjgqA
Get this: The Jays’ talented point guard has made 43.2% of his 3-pointers when he’s dribbled around a ball screen and pulled up for a jumper. He’s 16 of 37 on those shots this season.
He’s 5 of 15 (33.3%) when he pulls up off the dribble on the break and steps into a long-range try. He’s 27 of 71 on his catch-and-shoots (38.0%).
Not factored into those figures are 19 more 3-point tries where I characterized Zegarowski to be in a pure one-on-one isolation situation. Step-backs, jabs, off-balance heaves. He’s made seven of those (36.8%).
The Jays definitely need him to be knocking down those triples this week.
