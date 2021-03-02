Another dramatic finish to Creighton’s regular season with Big East title on the line

Yet there the Jays were on Sunday, eating a socially distanced lunch in Cincinnati and watching the CBS broadcast as Butler cleared CU’s possible route to a second-straight Big East title. The Bulldogs upset the Wildcats 73-61.

Obviously, Creighton still has work to do.

It’ll have to beat Villanova for the second time this year on Wednesday. Then on Saturday, it has to take down Butler (which beat the Jays in January).

But CU has a chance.

And certainly the stage is set for some drama once again.

Creighton could theoretically clinch a league championship on the final day of the regular season for the second straight year — and the third time under coach Greg McDermott. The Jays beat Wichita State in an epic showdown in 2013. Then came last season’s memorable win over Seton Hall.

What’s in store for this week?

We’ll see.

One reason why Marcus Zegarowski’s different

After the first Creighton-Villanova game last month, coach Greg McDermott said CU essentially ended up daring the Wildcats to shoot off-the-dribble 3-pointers.