Hi I'm Aquamarine. People describe me as affectionate - I'm cuddly, lovable, and I like to give kisses and snuggle.... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Hi I'm Aquamarine. People describe me as affectionate - I'm cuddly, lovable, and I like to give kisses and snuggle.... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Omaha is hosting the Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament this season. Here's a quick look at the teams who will play for a national title at the CHI Health Center next week!
Originally placed on administrative leave after a domestic violence arrest, Mickey Joseph is no longer a part of Nebraska's football program.
An autumn of searching left Olympic gold medalist and Husker legend Jordan Larson returning to the sport she loves — volleyball. This time, she intends to savor it.
Check out the Nebraska high school football All-Class teams and honorable mention selections for the 2022 season.
Meet the 24 athletes named to the 2022 Feltz WealthPlan All-Nebraska football team.
Cheryl Logan, superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools, announced her resignation Tuesday morning.
The head of Nebraska's Department of Transportation estimated the completion of the state's long-delayed 600-mile expressway system could be completed four years ahead of schedule.
Yes, Rhule can win six games in year one — Jeff Brohm won seven at Purdue in 2017 — but rebuilds deserve reasonable expectations. And this is a rebuild, with Rhule’s process as a blueprint.
The perfect fried chicken has ample spice (not bland but not too much), crisp skin and tender, juicy meat that doesn’t take a crowbar to detach from the bone.
Nebraskans will start off 2023 with a new state license plate design and 52 options for specialty plates.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.