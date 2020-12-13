Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Dec. 13-19

SUNDAY
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”
7:30 p.m., PBS and PBS Kids
It’s time to give that scrawny little tree some love. This classic might have a new home on Apple TV+, but the long-running “Peanuts” special also gets a broadcast airing tonight.
“A Sugar and Spice Holiday”
8 p.m., Lifetime
This is Lifetime’s first film to feature a mostly Asian cast. It follows a Chinese American woman (Jacky Lai) who draws upon her family’s cultural traditions to “spice up” a Christmas baking competition. Of course, she also finds love in the process.
“Pennyworth”
9 p.m., Epix
The origin story about Batman’s future butler returns for season two. Now England is embroiled in a brutal civil war, with the corrupt Lord Harwood (Jason Flemyng) threatening to control the entire country. Could Alfred Pennyworth be pondering a move to Gotham City?
MONDAY
“Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir”
9 p.m., PBS
Singer Kelli O’Hara and actor Richard Thomas are on hand for the 17th annual “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir,” an hourlong Americana-themed special that celebrates holiday traditions, songs and stories.
“Celebrity IOU”
9 p.m., HGTV
Keep the tissues handy. Twins Drew and Jonathan Scott are back in the kind of feel-good series that so many of us could use right now. The premise? Hollywood stars express their sincere gratitude to friends, mentors and family members who have had a major impact on their lives by gifting them with heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. Celebrities participating this season include Zooey Deschanel, Justin Hartley, Allison Janney and Rainn Wilson.
TUESDAY
“Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change”
8 p.m., CBS
Kevin Bacon and Eve host to a star-studded concert benefitting the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund and WhyHunger. Among the artists appearing are Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Ringo Starr, Sara Bareilles, Sheryl Crow and Bon Jovi.
WEDNESDAY
“The Masked Singer”
8 p.m., Fox
Another edition of this show comes to a close with the crowning (and unmasking) of a new champion. But not before a bloated two-hour finale stuffed with clips of the best moments and performances from the entire season.
“The Expanse”
Amazon Prime
As the sci-fi drama series launches a new season, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros delivers an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt and the worlds beyond the Ring.
THURSDAY
“Dogs of the Year”
8 p.m., The CW
It’s time to unleash some canine appreciation. In this special, hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner count down the Top 10 dog stories of 2020, spotlighting the dogs that go above and beyond to leave their mark on society.
FRIDAY
“Christmas on the Menu”
8 p.m., Lifetime
In the new film, a celebrated chef (Kim Shaw) heads home to spend the holidays at the quaint bed-and-breakfast where she grew up, and where her mother just opened a restaurant. Things get tense when a famous food critic arrives to give his review.
SATURDAY
“Letters to Satan Claus”
8 p.m., Syfy
This spoof of cheesy holiday films, had us at the title. As a child, Holly (Karen Knox) made an unfortunate typo in her letter to Santa that had hellish consequences. Now a TV news reporter, she returns to her hometown of Ornaments to face the demon of her past.
