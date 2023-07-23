A member of the SAG AFTRA bargaining committee steps out of the bus for union members traveling to picket lines to join members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild on July 14 outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.
VALERIE MACON, GETTY IMAGES
UPS workers go through a rehearsal of a pending strike July 13 at the UPS Customer Center in Longwood, Fla.
JOHN RAOUX, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Autoworkers Jalen Patterson, left, and David McHenry fill out a pledge July 12 in support of the United Auto Workers union outside the General Motors Factory Zero plant in Hamtramck, Mich.
Nearly 25 former Nebraska players head to NFL training camps while another ex-Husker — a potential 2024 draftee — is making waves at a new position.
A member of the SAG AFTRA bargaining committee steps out of the bus for union members traveling to picket lines to join members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild on July 14 outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.