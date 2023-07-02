Related to this story
Explosive Ainsworth playmaker Carter Nelson has committed to Nebraska's 2024 class. The Huskers landed the top-ranked in-state recruit on the …
Nebraska didn't just get a good player in Carter Nelson, but it sent a message to power programs who think they can swipe small-town talent, w…
Nebraska football has never had a pipeline out of Iowa Western, but Reivers coach Scott Strohmeier likes what he sees of coach Matt Rhule's culture.
Nebraska's best Director's Cup finish in seven years earned A.D. Trev Alberts a six-figure bonus.
A 5-year-old boy was taken to an Omaha hospital with life-saving measures in progress Sunday after being found down in the pool at the Fun-Ple…