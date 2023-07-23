Jul 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 People pass the entrance to the flagship Old Navy store, which is closing later this year, in San Francisco. A welcome ambassador helps tourists find a cable car line June 21 on Market Street in San Francisco. Two women sit outside an empty section of Nordstrom's on June 21 at the Westfield San Francisco Centre shopping mall. Jack Mogannam, manager of Sam's Cable Car Lounge, looks out at Powell Street near Union Square during an interview June 21 in San Francisco. ERIC RISBERG PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular CMT pulls music video of Jason Aldean’s controversial song; singer defends lyrics There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.” Holders of two Nebraska lottery tickets win big Luck was in the air Wednesday as the holders of two Nebraska lottery tickets won big. Goodbye, Ralston's Orval Smith Field: The once 'Cadillac of baseball fields' to have final season Many have fond memories of Ralston’s Orval Smith Field. But like an aging ballplayer, it had become apparent that the time had come to move on. $2B theme park, similar to Disneyland, planned for northeast Oklahoma The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland… Notes: Ex-Nebraska players in NFL training camp, Luke McCaffrey is a pro prospect — at wideout Nearly 25 former Nebraska players head to NFL training camps while another ex-Husker — a potential 2024 draftee — is making waves at a new position.