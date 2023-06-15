Jun 15, 2023 46 min ago 0 1 of 3 Bouillabaisse, a seafood stew, is shown with veal sausage, left, and salmon en papillote, above, at Le Voltaire. MEGAN FARMER, THE WORLD-HERALD The bread pudding from Mouth of the South near 168th Street and West Center Road was voted No. 1 in the city by a World-Herald food team. LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD Alaskan halibut, featuring tequila lime glaze, cilantro and black bean brown rice and Guajillo bouillabaisse jalapeño bacon at M's Pub in Omaha. BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD Related to this story Most Popular Hy-Vee store opening in Gretna area will be company's largest, most modern 'flagship' Hy-Vee is about to open a new grocery store in the Gretna area that will be the company's largest, most modern store — with some surprising features. School board member, parents challenge LGBTQ club at Bennington High School One Bennington school board member and several parents protested the funding and existence of the Prism Club at Bennington High School, which … Gretna Hy-Vee will be largest, modern 'flagship' — and have a Starbucks Hy-Vee is about to open a new grocery store in the Gretna area that will be the company's largest, most modern store — with some surprising features. Friends remember Omaha man beaten to death last week as community pillar, 'complete gentleman' Friends of Carlos Salguero-Canar, an Omaha man who was found beaten to death last week, are working to raise money so his family can travel to… Here are the teams that have clinched spots in the College World Series The 2023 College World Series is almost upon us, and by Monday, eight teams will have clinched spots. Here are the teams that are headed to Om…