Aug 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 On Friday, 400 freshman will move into Creighton University's Graves Hall. CHRIS MACHIAN PHOTOS, THE WORLD-HERALD Creighton's Graves Hall has fire pits in the Simpson Family Courtyard. Related to this story Most Popular McKewon: Matt Rhule’s job just got harder, ‘Calibraska’ recruiting reboot, Nebraska setter battle With Oregon and Washington joining Big Ten, Nebraska football has even more an uphill task — but also an opportunity, writes Sam McKewon. Fourth mountain lion sighting confirmed along Papillion Creek A fourth mountain lion sighting, this time in Papillion, was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Thursday. Shatel: The Big Ten adds Washington and Oregon. Is an ACC school next? The Pac-12 had multiple chances to expand, pursue TV deals, forge a partnership and, most of all, keep USC happy. In an epic miscalculation, i… CEO's death at 48 leaves deep hole at Omaha's Heart Ministry Center Mark Dahir saw his work at the Heart Ministry Center providing social services to the less fortunate as being redemptive after struggling with… The Public Pulse: Mountain lion sightings; Parental involvement Pulse writers give their thoughts on a mountain lion spotted in southwest Omaha.