The operator of Primo's Mexican Restaurant paid $1.52 million for the building, equipment and land that includes an ample parking lot and a patio.
Was the Big Ten right to cancel football for the fall? Tom Shatel asked a former Husker who also happens to be a doctor.
In addition, 152 students, staff and faculty identified as close contacts of the ill people were in quarantine, Adi Pour said.
In June 2018, Millard North Principal Brian Begley was emailed about Andrew McGreevy. Omaha police said the allegations were not passed onto them.
The Millard, Gretna and Ralston school districts reported COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
After the first week of school, OPS announced changes to the daily schedules for young students to prioritize instructional time and give the children more breaks.
Unlike the Husker parents' first letter, this message to the Big Ten carried threat of legal action and was composed by lawyer, who is representing the group.
A Millard North High School teacher was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first degree sexual assault.
McKewon: Kevin Warren is 'still learning,' but a better approach may have helped Big Ten avoid chaos
Rampant confusion over the past week — various Big Ten leaders couldn’t even agree on if there was a true vote to postpone — was a byproduct of Kevin Warren’s approach.
Fall football is out for the Big Ten. Winter or spring football is in. Now Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos wonders if the nation will have any appetite for college football by then.