Jul 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 Wine is in this news this week: The Winery is starting a new wine club, and Spirit World is having a French wine dinner for Bastille Day. Volunteers from University of Nebraska Medical Center Global Center for Health Security and Green Plains Inc. joined in to plant trees in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church neighborhood. DIANA FAILLA Stevens Mathiasen Related to this story Most Popular D-lineman Carlon Jones did his homework — and here's why the answer was Nebraska Carlon Jones had other options. Yet the 2024 defensive lineman came to the same conclusion as so many others in June: Nothing sounded better t… McKewon: How Matt Rhule and Nebraska built the 2024 class so fast — and so big Six weeks and 17 commits. Sam McKewon has five ingredients to how Nebraska built its 2024 class so big and so fast. Four people die in two-vehicle crash south of Ashland, Nebraska Four people died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Ashland, Nebraska, in Cass County. McKewon’s Mailbag: Surprise Huskers, Kaelin vs. Raiola and Nebraska volleyball recruiting Nebraska athletics is done for the season on the field of play and Husker fans have questions. World-Herald Sports Editor Sam McKewon has the answers. Big Ten recruiting scoreboard: As Nebraska and USC vault rankings, Ohio State wins five-star battle In our latest Big Ten Recruiting Scoreboard, USC and Nebraska make big moves, and Ohio State gets the spotlight for landing yet another five-s…