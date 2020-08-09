Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In a private call, the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force warned 10 areas are concerning. Dr. Deborah Birx also said that Nebraska had recently joined the "red zone."
He has one specific male friend he spends a lot of time with, and he once became angry with my friend because she arrived home unexpectedly while they were there.
- Updated
A $500 million plan to redo the Crossroads mall area is in place, and work could begin in October.
The auction of Joba Chamberlain's household items and college and professional baseball memorabilia is considered absolute, meaning everything must go -- no buy-backs, no reserves.
- Updated
“We can have either school or (sports), but we can’t have both,’’ Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan said.
The Big Ten released its new football schedule for the 2020 season. The Huskers will now open the year against Rutgers on Sept. 5.
- Updated
School was supposed to start on Tuesday. Pushing the start of school back by a week will allow teachers time to plan, and district in-service will be offered to teachers.
Thomas Fidone, a top Husker recruiting target, recently crammed into a truck with four Nebraska commits for an eye-opening trip to Lincoln that could help NU land this four-star tight end.
In a Zoom meeting Thursday night, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan blasted what she perceived as the priorities and attitudes of other parents and community members during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Updated
At a Friday press conference, Health Director Adi Pour cited "legal disagreements" between the state and the Omaha City Attorney's Office in deciding to drop her push toward a mask mandate.