An associate athletic director stumbled upon this rendering — hand drawn and colored by architectural experts of the early 1920s — in a basement closet at NU Coliseum. The stadium's first iteration had no seating at all behind the end zones, just swaths of green space inside a perimeter of ancient Roman-style colonnades. An oval track circled the field.
PHOTOS BY EVAN BLAND, THE WORLD-HERALD
The concrete in the West Stadium ramp leading to Sections 30, 31, 129, 130 and 131 has seen plenty of foot traffic, just not all from people. No one knows whose pet it was or if it was a stray that wandered in.
Room 201 was part of a grander architectural plan in 1923, but that was never realized. Today it houses some spare lumber, ticketing kiosks and another door that is boarded up for good reason: It leads to a 14-foot drop.
