- Updated
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that anyone visiting public places in Lancaster County will be required to wear face masks, but Gov. Rickett's team is reviewing legal options to stop the mandate.
No county in Nebraska has been hit as hard by the coronavirus as Dakota County. Of the nation’s 3,000 counties, the northeast Nebraska county now has the nation’s 23rd highest per-capita death rate.
- Updated
"What occurred following my initial journey to the “Good Life” state is what I lean on in this time of uncertainty, concern for human rights and black lives."
- Updated
After 70 years, Mutual of Omaha will stop using the image of a Native American chief in its logo.
- Updated
A Republican Party official called on the State Legislature to censure longtime State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha for comments he made about fellow Sen. Julie Slama of Peru.
- Updated
Increased coronavirus cases among 20-somethings are causing a surge in Lincoln, and health officials are drawing up a plan to clamp down on the spread — before UNL opens.
- Updated
Overall, 14 people from five shooting scenes went to Omaha hospitals for treatment between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Nebraska has the best recruiting class in college volleyball. If the ratings hold, it's as good as any sport, anywhere, ever.
Former Nebraska receiver JD Spielman is reportedly headed for TCU.
- Updated
Gov. Ricketts reiterated Friday that he won't mandate that school districts require masks.