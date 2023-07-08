Jul 8, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Crowd members do the YMCA dance after Trump's campaign event Friday. CHRIS MACHIAN PHOTOS, THE WORLD-HERALD A worker steams the wrinkles out of American flags before a campaign stop by former President Donald Trump at the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs on Friday. Related to this story Most Popular McKewon: How Matt Rhule and Nebraska built the 2024 class so fast — and so big Six weeks and 17 commits. Sam McKewon has five ingredients to how Nebraska built its 2024 class so big and so fast. D-lineman Carlon Jones did his homework — and here's why the answer was Nebraska Carlon Jones had other options. Yet the 2024 defensive lineman came to the same conclusion as so many others in June: Nothing sounded better t… Four people die in two-vehicle crash south of Ashland, Nebraska Four people died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Ashland, Nebraska, in Cass County. Big Ten recruiting scoreboard: As Nebraska and USC vault rankings, Ohio State wins five-star battle In our latest Big Ten Recruiting Scoreboard, USC and Nebraska make big moves, and Ohio State gets the spotlight for landing yet another five-s… Meet Papillion-La Vista South's Katie Tarman, The World Herald's 2023 Girls Coach of the Year With six kids in the family, some might wonder how Katie Tarman has time to coach. But she's excelled, guiding the Papillion-La Vista South vo…