Omaha volunteers gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday morning to place 2,977 flags in the lawn below the colonnade: one for each person who died in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Lynn Castrianno of Omaha started the memorial in 2004 in honor of her brother, Leonard, who died in the attack on the World Trade Center. Now it is coordinated each year by the Rotary Club of Omaha.