Jun 4, 2023 24 min ago 0 1 of 3 From left, James Holt, Will Gower, Nicholas Colasacco and Savannah Gibson, all 21, gather in Hagerstown, Maryland, on April 25, at graduation from the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. CHRIS RUGABER, ASSOCIATED PRESS Student William Onderdork studies an engine on a Cessna 310 aircraft at Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in West Mifflin, Pa., on May 2. GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS Nikki Reed, left, and William Onderdork study the engine on an Cessna 310 aircraft at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS