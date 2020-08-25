Related to this story
The operator of Primo's Mexican Restaurant paid $1.52 million for the building, equipment and land that includes an ample parking lot and a patio.
In addition, 152 students, staff and faculty identified as close contacts of the ill people were in quarantine, Adi Pour said.
In June 2018, Millard North Principal Brian Begley was emailed about Andrew McGreevy. Omaha police said the allegations were not passed onto them.
After the first week of school, OPS announced changes to the daily schedules for young students to prioritize instructional time and give the children more breaks.
McKewon: Kevin Warren is 'still learning,' but a better approach may have helped Big Ten avoid chaos
Rampant confusion over the past week — various Big Ten leaders couldn’t even agree on if there was a true vote to postpone — was a byproduct of Kevin Warren’s approach.
Unlike the Husker parents' first letter, this message to the Big Ten carried threat of legal action and was composed by lawyer, who is representing the group.
A Millard North High School teacher was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first degree sexual assault.
Fall football is out for the Big Ten. Winter or spring football is in. Now Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos wonders if the nation will have any appetite for college football by then.
The Barrel & Vine music venue and restaurant takes its name from the whiskeys and wine to be featured. The Dalmore Apartments also are part of the project near 204th and Pacific and its name is inspired by a renowned distillery.