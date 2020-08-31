Related to this story
Most Popular
Eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten seeking a reversal of its decision to postpone the fall sports season.
House that sits on the river features a tower and views of the countryside near Herman, Nebraska.
At least three football players from Omaha Burke, which is under the pandemic-related OPS first-quarter suspension of fall sports, have changed schools and will be playing in season openers for state-contending teams in two states on Friday night.
The $101 million science center, which will overlook the Missouri River on city parkland, is being funded entirely by private donors.
House that sits on the river features a tower and views of the countryside near Herman, Nebraska.
In 10 years of Big Ten football, Nebraska has been a nonfactor. But suddenly, in one month, Nebraska has become a major player in the Big Ten, garnering respect and fans around the league.
The lawsuit against the Big Ten filed by eight Nebraska football players is not a move borne out of desperation, writes Tom Shatel. It’s a calculated move. And it might just work.
Some are questioning whether race played a part in Bellevue's choice for its next police chief because Greg Gonzalez, a Latino, was not chosen despite being ranked at the top of the list of finalists.
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs were an inseparable duo known for their joyful embrace of life and of the people they met. "They covered you with their love."
This Kearney couple's wedding anniversary photos created a buzz on social media.