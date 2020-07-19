Related to this story
Most Popular
Omaha added more than 2,100 people and eight subdivisions to the city after the City Council approved Mayor Jean Stothert’s 2020 annexation package.
- Updated
Millard is launching several initiatives to improve race relations, including having principals read a book that argues that white people in America are racist and don’t know it or won’t admit it.
- Updated
Increased coronavirus cases among 20-somethings are causing a surge in Lincoln, and health officials are drawing up a plan to clamp down on the spread — before UNL opens.
- Updated
Neighbors watched the transformation, and the realtor thinks one of them might be the buyer.
- Updated
YORK – After nearly a week of searching, Jadey Jenkins, 30, of Omaha was found by law enforcement west of McCool Junction late Tuesday night.
- Updated
Two dozen members of the public showed up to speak to the board about reopening schools in August.
- Updated
The men’s-only organization has been called extremist and a hate group by civil rights groups. The Proud Boys dispute those labels.
- Updated
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that anyone visiting public places in Lancaster County will be required to wear face masks, but Gov. Rickett's team is reviewing legal options to stop the mandate.
- Updated
The pairing has been served as a school lunch in the Midwest since the 1960s.
Jadey Jenkins' family last saw her July 8. Her car was found abandoned that day along Interstate 80 near York, Nebraska.